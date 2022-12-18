72º

LIVE

Local News

Shooter in Honda Civic injures driver on I-95 in Broward

Alexa Velez, Assignment Desk Editor

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting that injured a driver on Sunday on Interstate 95 in Broward County.

The shooting was at about 4:30 a.m. and injured a man on the northbound lanes of I-95 at the westbound ramp on Oakland Park Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The suspect was in a gray Honda Civic. FHP turned over the case to the Broward Sheriff’s Office violent crimes unit. 

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Location

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email