Shooter in Honda Civic injures driver on I-95 in Broward

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting that injured a driver on Sunday on Interstate 95 in Broward County.

The shooting was at about 4:30 a.m. and injured a man on the northbound lanes of I-95 at the westbound ramp on Oakland Park Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The suspect was in a gray Honda Civic. FHP turned over the case to the Broward Sheriff’s Office violent crimes unit.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Location