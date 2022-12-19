Child hurt in North Miami shooting

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Sunday, as a 10-year-old victim recovers from his injuries.

Rashid Tahir, the victim’s uncle, said he was praying when he heard the gunshots.

“The little boy has a lot of bleeding. He was shot in three places,” said Tahir.

His nephews were shot. One an adult and a 10-year-old child.

“911 was called and police came, and they put the tape over there,” said Tahir.

Police responded to the scene at 1025 NE 126th St. on Sunday evening.

Police said the call came in as a shooting incident directed at an occupied vehicle where two victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

“He came and said someone shoot him and we are running inside,” said Tahir.

Detectives are urging any witnesses to contact North Miami Police or to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477.