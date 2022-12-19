Thieves prop ladder up to balcony in middle of day, break into condo

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Two men in a pickup truck were able to tailgate another car to gain entrance into a gated community in Hallandale Beach.

They park the truck, prop up the ladder and climb up to a third-floor balcony taking time on the locked door. Although there were people around, the thieves could have been mistaken for maintenance workers just doing repairs. Maor Mo, who lives in the apartment says: “They managed to yank it at enough times to get it to open but it took a lot of effort. I know they were tired and pissed off at the end of this whole thing,” he says.

More than an hour later, they got in. One man enters from the balcony.

From his Ring camera, Mo says he could see that once the man got inside he went up to the dining room table.

“(He) puts down my Facebook portal, thinking that that’s the camera, which it wasn’t,” Mo says.

The man can be seen with a toolbox going straight to another room. Mo called police as the thief searched around the unit appearing to talk on the phone through an earpiece. At times, not being able to find what he was possibly looking for, he looks frustrated.

Mo says he has no idea why his apartment would be targeted.

“I’m a music artist and I just have a little studio equipment but nothing that would warrant pulling up a ladder to the third floor and breaking through the balcony. That’s completely wasted effort.”

With alarms going off, the crooks leave empty-handed. Mo fears he was targeted.

While police are investigating, Mo says he’s planning to move insisting that workers and cleaning crews are the only people who would have seen his music equipment.

He believes they may have mistaken his computers and speakers for a safe.

The community is located just a few blocks away from Interstate 95 in Hallandale Beach.

Police are hoping someone has information about the thieves.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crimestoppers at (866) 493-8477.