Detectives are investigating a shooting on Monday in Florida City.

MIAMI – One person was injured during a shooting on Monday in Florida City.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a home near the intersection of Northwest Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street, near Loren Roberts Park.

The wounded adult was hospitalized, according to Fire Rescue personnel.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Location