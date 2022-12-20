2 Florida women each claim $1 million prize from scratch-off game

Two women from Duval County won the $1 million dollar prize from a scratch-off game.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two South Florida women won the $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

Bernadette Albert, 52, and Katherine Vestal, 39, of Jacksonville chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

According to the Florida Lottery, Albert purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 5858 Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville.

Vestal purchased her winning ticket from Prime Time Food Store, located at 12020 Fort Caroline Road in Jacksonville, the Florida Lottery said.

Both retailers will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” a news release from the Florida Lottery stated. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”

“Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in the fiscal year 2021-22.”