Investigators: Pompano Beach commissioner misused campaign funds

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – In a new report released Tuesday, investigators with the Broward Office of the Inspector General accused Pompano Beach City Commissioner Beverly Perkins of misusing more than $7,000 in leftover campaign funds following the 2020 election.

In a news release, the Office of the Inspector General, an “independent watchdog” agency for the county, said the “numerous, various acts of campaign finance misconduct” were “criminal in nature.”

According to the OIG’s office, Perkins made 22 improper expenditures, including those for “a swearing-in celebration, a workers’ Christmas party, workers’ holiday gifts and a New Year’s celebration.”

Investigators also said Perkins and her campaign treasurer failed to report payments totaling $3,322.72 to New Creation Baptist Church of Christ and $3,810.61 in campaign checks paid directly to her.

“(Perkins) and (her) treasurer also engaged in other violations of Florida campaign finance law, including cashing a $9,500.00 check and using that cash to make cash payments rather than making expenditures through the campaign treasurer by bank check.,” the OIG’s office stated. “Although any spending of such a cash advance was not permitted by campaign finance law, we also observed that the campaign did not provide supporting documentation for $5,125.00 of post-withdrawal ‘expenditures.’”

The OIG’s office said it is referring the matter to county prosecutors and the Florida Division of Elections for “whatever action those agencies deem appropriate.”

As of Tuesday, Perkins had not been charged with a crime.

Perkins, who was first elected in 2016, found herself under the spotlight this summer, taking heat for reasons having nothing to do with money.

In July, body camera video surfaced showing Perkins, who was serving as vice mayor at the time, swearing at a Fort Lauderdale police officer during an April traffic stop, telling the officer to “find something better to [expletive] do!” after he issued her a verbal warning for speeding.

Perkins apologized for her behavior during a raucous city commission meeting on July 12.

Perkins represents the city’s District 4. According to her official biography, she owns a consulting business in Pompano Beach.

Local 10 News stopped by Perkins’ home seeking comment on Tuesday’s OIG report, but no one answered the door.

However, friend and self-described community Deirdre Wiggins, who was in the neighborhood at the time, said Perkins is an “honest person.”

“I just don’t believe that. I believe it’s mistaken,” Wiggins said. “She’s a wonderful person and great for our community. People are always going to find fault but I don’t find fault in her.”

Read the full report: