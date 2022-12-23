FLL officials urging travelers to plan ahead as winter storm emerges

As a severe winter storm emerges throughout the country, FLL officials are urging customers to arrive early and plan ahead.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As a severe winter storm continues to affect millions across the country, many travelers at Fort Lauderdale Airport were experiencing multiple cancellations and delays on Friday.

Local 10 News’ Alex Finnie spoke with Allison Childers who was having some trouble flying out to get back to her home in Kentucky.

“Asheville is one of the only airports still taking flights,” said Childers. They’re saying negative wind chills and Its 6 degrees so yeah, we are going home to not nice weather.”

Some of the main areas affected were Chicago, Seattle and Toronto.

Christian Millet said that his family was trying to get back but faced cancellation after cancellation after trying to get home to Buffalo.

“We found out our flight was cancelled last night,” said Millet. “We are going to Buffalo, so now we are in Florida, going to Toronto instead.”

FLL officials told Local 10 News that they are expecting around 90 delays of departures and arrivals while Miami International Airport expects to see around 2.5 million passengers over the next few weeks.

“We don’t know how long the storm is going to last. If they are taking a domestic flight, please come 3 hours in advance and international, 3.5,” said an official.

FLL officials are also asking travelers to check their reservations beforehand to receive the latest updates on any flight cancellations or delays.