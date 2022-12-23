Miami Heat revamps courtside club

MIAMI – The Miami Heat is spicing things up, by revamping their courtside club.

“You really can’t find a venue like this in any sports arena,” said Jesse Saenz, GM Courtside Club.

It’s a nightclub inside a basketball arena. How much more Miami can you get?

“This is definitely Miami,” said Saenz.

The courtside club has two bars and multiple sections, so it’s equipped to hold a little more than 200 people. What used to be a member’s only spot is now open to more guests.

“A lot of people when you walk into the space, they don’t even know this place exists,” said Saenz.

After Lebron James left the Miami Heat, they revamped the site and made it what they call a “segment experience” which starts well before the game.

“The pregame is kind of chill. Members come in here, and then once we get into the halftime experience where a lot of people are in the building and its hype that’s when the dining experience starts. Dinner, bottles, more ambiance, more loud music, the lighting is going all over the place,” said Saenz.

The courtside club evolves with the game. From your favorite celebrities to Burnie.

“At the end of the day, I think, for the most part, why people like coming in here because we treat celebrities like regular people and regular people like celebrities. We really don’t separate their experience versus a celebrity sitting inside the space. They really engage with our guests here,” said Saenz.

Guests can choose to stay inside the club, or if they have a ticket, can get courtside access to the game.

For more information about how to get access to the Heat’s new courtside club, email jesse.saenz@heat.com.