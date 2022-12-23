Miami man facing charges after allegedly shooting puppy in head

MIAMI – A 19-year-old Miami man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a puppy.

According to police, Lehendrick McNair shot the nine-month-old bully in the backyard of his home.

McNair used a semi-automatic handgun he kept inside the home, police said, and he shot the dog at close range.

Authorities said McNair confessed to the shooting.

No motive was mentioned in an arrest report.

McNair is facing charges of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill and discharging a firearm in public.