72º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Miami man facing charges after allegedly shooting puppy in head

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County, Crime
Mugshot for 19-year-old Lehendrick McNair (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

MIAMI – A 19-year-old Miami man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a puppy.

According to police, Lehendrick McNair shot the nine-month-old bully in the backyard of his home.

McNair used a semi-automatic handgun he kept inside the home, police said, and he shot the dog at close range.

Authorities said McNair confessed to the shooting.

No motive was mentioned in an arrest report.

McNair is facing charges of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill and discharging a firearm in public.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter