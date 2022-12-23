‘My own father don’t spank me’: Victim says she feels humiliated, violated after attempted bus stop assault

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of trying to sexually assault a woman at a Park and Ride bus stop remains behind bars, but that woman says she remains traumatized by what happened.

Police said Derrick Perry initially tried to speak to the victim while on a bus, but after she got off, he allegedly pushed her and tried to remove her clothing.

“He took his hand and on my right cheek booty, took his hand and smacked me one time and I said, ‘Sir that’s enough, you spanking me, my own father don’t spank me,’” said the victim, who Local 10 News is not identifying.

The single mom of five survived a nightmare.

“He tried to grab me like this, he tried to push me and hit me with a blow in the back of my head,” she said.

She said she wanted no part when Perry tried starting a conversation with her. She just wanted to get home.

But then when she got off the bus, he followed her.

Eventually police officers were able to arrest Perry, though they said he resisted arrest.

“I was so mad and I was humiliated, I felt violated,” the victim said. “And I said all this over Christmas.”