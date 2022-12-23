Shelters to open in South Florida ahead of cold Christmas weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County has declared a two-day Cold Weather Emergency.

It begins Friday at 6 p.m. and lasts until 9 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40′s over the weekend in Broward.

Two shelters in Fort Lauderdale are opening up: the Salvation Army located at 1445 West Broward Boulevard and HOPE South Florida at 1100 North Andrews Avenue.

The shelters will be available starting at 6 p.m. and will remain open throughout the cold weather emergency.

The Miami-Dade Homeless Trust is also opening its shelters. For more information on the Homeless Trust, click here.