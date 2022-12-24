Fort Lauderdale first responders help Santa bring joy to Broward Health patients

Santa rappelling down and greeting all the patients.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Members of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Technical Rescue Team helped patients get into the holiday spirit on Friday.

“Dressed as Santa Claus, Rudolph and Buddy the Elf, crew members rapelled down Broward Health Medical Center, waving through windows, and cheering on pediatric patients in the hospital for the holidays,” Broward Health said in a news release.

As the nation continues to experience high levels of flu, RSV and other viruses, Broward Health and many other hospitals are experiencing a high number of patients.

Many children admitted to the hospital were not able to make it home for the holidays so first responders decided to bring joy to those that have to spend Christmas in a hospital bed.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue sent video of Santa repelling to greet each patient.