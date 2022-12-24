Police: 2 shot overnight in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A double shooting on Christmas Eve kept police busy in Hollywood early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of North 72nd Avenue and Polk Street.

Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, said the two victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.

He said one of the victims was expected to survive, but did not know the condition of the other.

Lata said police have identified a suspect in the shooting.

Officials did not say whether said suspect is in custody.

They haven’t released the identities of the victims or a motive for the shooting.