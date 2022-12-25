Christmas Eve shooting in Coconut Grove kills man, police say

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Police are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that killed a man in Coconut Grove, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near a home along Percival Avenue and Douglas Road.

According to authorities, Miami police responded after receiving several alerts from a ShotSpotter device in the area, which detects the sound of gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers found one man in his thirties who appeared to have been shot multiple times.

Police transported the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Neighbors who heard the chaos told Local 10 News’ Trent Kelly that based on the sounds alone, it appeared that two different people were opening fire.

“I just hear gunshots,” said a neighbor. “You hear one sound of gunshots, sounded small and then more.”

Detectives spending all Saturday night at the crime scene placing evidence markers and using a K9 to search for clues.

Neighbors now wondering who was behind the deadly shooting that has one family in mourning on Christmas.

“It’s unexpected, it was on Christmas--know what I’m saying?,” the neighbor said. “It’s a holiday, you expect everybody to be together in love.”

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the victim or a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story.