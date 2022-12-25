French Montana, Kodak Black deliver thousands of toys to children in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Christmas spirit is alive and well in South Florida.

Hundreds of cars lined up in Broward County on Saturday for a toy giveaway to keep kids in the holiday spirit.

Two local business called in rappers French Montana and Kodak Black to help bring thousands of gifts to children.

The event took place at 7 N State Road 7 in Plantation.

Jason Jimeno, of the Jimeno Broomfield Foundation, told Local 10 News’ Alexis Frazier that the event is now in its 14th year and keeps getting bigger and better.

“We’re going over 14 years—we used to give to only 100 kids so now look how big it is,” said Jimeno. “We just keep on growing and it’s a beautiful thing.”

The kids received toys, electronic games, bicycles and many more during the giveaway.

“It feels good to put a smile on every kids face as much as we can. We work hard all year and celebrate with the people,” said Montana.

The event also included free activities and activations such as free food, goodies, face painting, a 360-booth and an opportunity to grab a photo with Santa Claus.

The stars of the show told Local 10 News that giving back is what it’s all about.

“It feels good,” said Black. “I feel better when I make other people happy and other people smile.”