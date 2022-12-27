Driver killed after hitting delivery truck near Doral, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died after hitting a delivery truck in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning, according to police.

The crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 72nd Avenue and 60th Street, in an industrial area just east of the Palmetto Expressway, near Doral.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said a man driving a Toyota 4-door car southbound on Northwest 72nd Avenue struck the truck as it drove eastbound on 60th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officials didn’t say if the truck driver was hurt or who they believed to be at fault for the crash.