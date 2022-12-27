North Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured on Saturday night.

According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, dispatchers received a call around 11 p.m. regarding a shooting near the 7000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.

Upon arrival, deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Paramedics transported both males to a local hospital for treatment. One male suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The second male was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives have not yet identified the victims or suspects involved in the shooting.