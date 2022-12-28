BSO deputies injured after two-vehicle crash in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a Broward Sheriff’s office patrol vehicle was involved in a crash on Tuesday night.

According to BSO, they were notified of the crash at approximately 8:20 p.m.

It happened near the 1200 block of Stirling Road in Dania Beach, authorities said.

The BSO vehicle was occupied by two deputies when the crash occurred, and they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, as was the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash.

Investigators said the deputies suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

There was no update on the status of the driver of the second vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.