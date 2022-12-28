62º

LIVE

Local News

BSO deputies injured after two-vehicle crash in Dania Beach

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Tags: Dania Beach, Broward County

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a Broward Sheriff’s office patrol vehicle was involved in a crash on Tuesday night.

According to BSO, they were notified of the crash at approximately 8:20 p.m.

It happened near the 1200 block of Stirling Road in Dania Beach, authorities said.

The BSO vehicle was occupied by two deputies when the crash occurred, and they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, as was the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash.

Investigators said the deputies suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

There was no update on the status of the driver of the second vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

email

facebook

twitter