73º

LIVE

Local News

Monroe County woman arrested after striking bicyclist in hit-and-run, deputies say

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Monroe County, Key West, Marathon, Crime
Carolyn Rebecca Hamm, 36, was charged with DUI, DUI with injuries, hit and run and driving with a suspended license. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Marathon woman was arrested Wednesday after striking a bicyclist before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, Carolyn Rebecca Hamm was charged with DUI, DUI with injuries, hit and run and driving with a suspended license.

Authorities said Hamm was southbound in a Dodge truck on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 87 when she struck a 59-year-old male bicyclist around 4 a.m.

Lindhardt said that Hamm’s vehicle dragged the victim for several feet.

There were no life-threatening injuries reported.

Deputies attempted to stop the suspect vehicle near Long Key State Park, but Hamm accelerated before stopping near Mile Marker 62.

Hamm was taken to jail.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email