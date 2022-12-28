Monroe County woman arrested after striking bicyclist in hit-and-run, deputies say

Carolyn Rebecca Hamm, 36, was charged with DUI, DUI with injuries, hit and run and driving with a suspended license.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Marathon woman was arrested Wednesday after striking a bicyclist before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, Carolyn Rebecca Hamm was charged with DUI, DUI with injuries, hit and run and driving with a suspended license.

Authorities said Hamm was southbound in a Dodge truck on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 87 when she struck a 59-year-old male bicyclist around 4 a.m.

Lindhardt said that Hamm’s vehicle dragged the victim for several feet.

There were no life-threatening injuries reported.

Deputies attempted to stop the suspect vehicle near Long Key State Park, but Hamm accelerated before stopping near Mile Marker 62.

Hamm was taken to jail.