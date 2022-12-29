Man brutally beaten by fugitive with hammer says he’s ‘lost everything’

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Rizvi Sallay is home after weeks in the hospital after a brutal and unprovoked attack by a fugitive hiding out in Miami Beach wanted in Boston.

“I went to do the laundry — that’s all I remember and that person came and hit me. And then after that, I was in the hospital. I don’t know him. I just went to put my clothes in the laundry.”

It’s a miracle that Sallay can talk after being hit time and time again over the head with a hammer.

Christopher Keeley was wanted in Massachusetts for a double murder but he is now suspected of what can only be described as a vicious act. Sallay was brutally attacked in early December while doing laundry at his Miami Beach apartment building.

“I’m a harmless guy. I do my work. I’m a really good person. All these things that we have good memories, stuff like that, in seconds . . . change.”

Keeley was extradited to Boston on Dec. 20 to face murder charges.

“Everything has changed. I used to work. I used to do activities,” Sallay says.

Now, this 56-year-old is bound to a wheelchair, taking medication around the clock, and cared for by his son.

“I feel like I lost everything in my life,” Sallay says.

He believes Keely was hiding from authorities in the apartment’s parking garage.

“I believe that God will punish him.”

Sallay is the sole provider for his family. A gofundme has been set up to help him.