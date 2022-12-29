75º

Miami Springs man accused of possessing child sex abuse material

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Ilan Vizcaya (MDCR)

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – A Miami Springs man faced five felony charges after police said they found child sexual abuse material on his phone Wednesday.

According to an arrest report, police became aware of the images after Ilan Vizcaya, 19, uploaded them to Snapchat.

Investigators wrote that after officers went to Vizcaya’s home on Lavilla Drive, he consented to a search of the home and his electronic devices.

The report states that officers found “numerous images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material.”

An investigator described five of the images, which depicted pre-pubescent girls. Those photos were found on Vizcaya’s iPhone, police said.

Vizcaya was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $37,500 bond.

