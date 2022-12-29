Teen rushed to hospital after being shot at Deerfield Beach park

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a shooting on Wednesday in Deerfield Beach.

It happened at a park near the 400 block of Southwest Second Street.

The park where children play was swarmed by Broward Sheriff’s deputies as well as undercover officers.

Detectives could be seen on the field where neighbors said a juvenile was shot.

“A young man playing and all the sudden, he’s lying on the ground, shot, in his head,” said neighbor Terry Scott.

Investigators say the victim, who people in the area say is a teenager, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Scott heard the gunshot and said it happened in broad daylight, just after 5 p.m.

“Children and elderly, playing and walking, and that’s why we have to put cease to this now. We can’t allow this to go on any further,” he said.

Wednesday night, people in the Deerfield Beach community told Local 10 News they’re worried for the children in this neighborhood.

Authorities have yet to provide any information on a possible suspect or update the condition on the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.