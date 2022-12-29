Troopers impound Lamborghini involved in Palmetto Expressway shots fired incident

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol located and impounded the green Lamborghini involved in a shots fired incident on the Palmetto Expressway last week, the agency announced Thursday morning.

Authorities accuse 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia of firing more than a dozen gunshots out of the window while sitting in the supercar’s passenger’s seat early Friday morning, then posting video of the crime to social media.

Troopers said the Doral man fired in the direction of Tropical Park.

Perez-Valdivia turned himself in on Monday and faces a number of charges, including 14 counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

He appeared in Miami-Dade bond court on Tuesday.

According to FHP, investigators impounded the Lamborghini for evidentiary purposes.