Potentially armed suspect barricaded in South Miami apartment, police say

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – Reports of a man armed with a knife and kicking on doors led to a standoff situation with police at a South Miami apartment building Friday afternoon.

South Miami police said they received multiple 911 calls about the man, who ran from police and barricaded himself inside of an apartment building at 5950 SW 74th St., just off of Dixie Highway.

Police said they were taking precautions, because they may have heard the suspect rack a gun. They aren’t sure if anyone else is in the apartment.

Officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Response Team, as well as hostage negotiators, were also at the scene.

