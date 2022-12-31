Coral Springs police to conduct Teen Safe Driving campaign

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The Coral Springs Police Department announced in a press release Friday that they will be conducting a Teen Safe Driving campaign in the upcoming months in order to promote safer roadways.

According to CSPD Public Information Officer Chris Swinson, “The goal of this campaign is to reduce crashes resulting from poor driving behaviors.”

In an effort to promote safe driving by the teen population, education efforts will continue for drivers.

During these operations, officers from the CSPD Traffic Unit will be assigned to areas of concern that have high frequencies of vehicle crashes.

According to a press release, “These uniformed officers will not only educate drivers on aggressive driving behaviors but will be issuing citations to those not in compliance with state statutes.”

Operations will be conducted periodically between January and November of 2023.

For more information on teen driving safety and the campaign click here.