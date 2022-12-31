Miami police searching for missing 67-year-old

MIAMI – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 67-year-old man.

According to police, Jaime Yanez was last seen around 3 a.m. Saturday in the Wynwood area.

Yanez is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has black hair and gray-colored eyes.

Detectives say he was last seen wearing a white and blue button-down shirt and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. Reiner or the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.