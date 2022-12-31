Postal worker, St. Lucie officers give Christmas wish to 10-year-old bullying victim

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-year-old boy had his Christmas wish granted after a U.S. Postal Service worker noticed his letter.

Camron King was seen playing with some new toys he got for Christmas.

“[I got] a bow and arrow, and a lightsaber,” he said.

It all started with a letter to Santa that his cousin Layla Barker Molina helped him write.

“Dear Santa, for Christmas, I want my family to come together and to have fun. and not to get bullied and a couple of toys,” Molina read to Local 10 News.

His message was to not get bullied which caught the attention of Brittany Giles, a postal worker, who was sorting through letters mailed to the post office.

“I cried--I knew that I had to meet this child,” said Giles. “I don’t think I’ve cried so much in my life.”

Cameron’s mother Amy King told Local 10 News her son was born without a left hand.

“They did tell us when he was a baby, around six months that he wouldn’t be able to walk. but obviously, as you see now, he’s walking,” said King. “He’s overcome a lot of different obstacles, so he’s my little miracle baby.”

Wanting to take action, Giles decided to join forces with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office to gather Christmas gifts.

“You want to do what you can to help any child in that type of situation,” said Giles.

St. Lucie Deputy Ethan Kirk told Local 10 News “[We] pulled all the gifts that we have bought for him out of the car, walked out, walked to the front door, he answers the front door, and his face is just completely blank. He was super shocked.”

But it’s more than just a gift for Camron’s family, according to King.

“As a mother it touched me too, because of the content of you know him wanting the whole family together and you know, the bullying and things like that,” she said. “He’s grown up with different disabilities, and different things, he’s not like every other kid, so it really touched me when I saw that.”

it’s a special connection of community members showing Camron they’re there for him.

“I asked him if there’s anything I can do for him, whether it’s going to his school, talk with his school resource deputy and just try to figure out a plan and try to get this stopped,”

Camron thanked everyone that got him gifts and wished them happy holidays.