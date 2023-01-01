78º

South Florida rings in 2023 with its own style, from Fort Lauderdale to Key West

Bayfront Park digital ‘Big Orange’ rings in New Year in Downtown Miami

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Across South Florida people rang in 2023 surrounded by music, friends, family and fun.

A digital Big Orange ascended to the top of the intercontinental hotel as the clock struck midnight in Downtown Miami.

Tens of thousands packed into Bayfront Park for the city’s biggest news year’s celebration since the start of COVID.

In Fort Lauderdale at Esplanade Park, the city held its annual New Year’s Eve anchor drop.

It was a jam packed event filled with festivities for adults, families, and children, with just about everything you need to keep you entertained.

There were bounce houses and slides for the kids, dozens of food and beverage vendors for the parents and it was all drawn to the 20-foot, 700 lb. anchor covered in twelve thousand blue LED lights, which dropped at midnight bringing in the New Year.

All the way south in Key West, thousands of people flocked to Duval Street outside the Bourbon St. Pub complex for the Red Shoe Drop starring Gary Marion, portraying Sushi, perched in the giant ruby slipper.

This is likely to be Sushi’s last performance as she plans to pass the role on to a successor.

Sushi wore a silver dress befitting her 25th drop in the shoe.

People also celebrated by watching a gigantic manmade conch shell descend to the flat roof of Sloppy Joe’s bar.

People came from all over the globe to ring in the New Year in true South Florida style.

The New Year bringing new resolutions as many hope for a fresh start in 2023.

About the Authors:

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

