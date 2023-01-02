Delays reported as computer issue slows flights into Florida

MIAMI – A computer issue forced the Federal Aviation Administration to slow flights into Florida Monday, causing delays for travelers, officials said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the issue relates to the En Route Automation Modernization, also known as ERAM, air traffic control system.

According to CNN, delays averaged two hours, with a maximum delay of six hours.

An FAA spokesperson said the issue was “being resolved” Monday afternoon.

The agency did not provide a timetable as to when flight schedules might return back to normal.