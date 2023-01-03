Dispute over video game controller leads to pistol-whipping, gunfire, Miami Beach police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after police say he pistol-whipped a victim during an argument over a video game controller at a Miami Beach foster home Monday morning.

Police said the victim received a graze wound to the shoulder after the gun went off amid a tussle over the weapon in the backyard of the home, located in the 4300 block of Sheridan Avenue.

According to a Miami Beach police report, as the victim was moving out of the home just before 11:30 a.m., he and 19-year-old Ian Whylly got into an argument over the missing video game controller. The report doesn’t state whether the victim was an adult or a child.

Witnesses said Whylly pulled out a gun from a black bag he had around his shoulders, pointed it at the victim, then struck him across the face with the gun, the report states.

The victim told police that as he wrestled with Whylly in order to “defend himself,” the gun went off, grazing the victim in the left shoulder.

Whylly told officers that the victim was aggressive in demanding that he return the missing controller, causing him to feel “threatened” and, therefore, he “defended himself,” according to police.

“When asked how he defended himself, (Whylly) just stated that he defended himself and refused to answer any more questions,” the investigating officer wrote.

Whylly was jailed on a $10,000 bond.