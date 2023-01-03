Good Samaritans speak as new video shows aftermath of fiery I-95 crash that killed 3

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pair of good Samaritans described the dramatic moments as they tried to rescue victims on a fiery crash on Interstate 95 that killed three people Sunday.

It happened at approximately 4:40 a.m. in the interstate’s northbound lanes, near Northwest 95th Street in Miami-Dade County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a white Nissan Altima lost control of the car. It then hit a Dodge Challenger before veering into a grassy area just off the shoulder of the road and slamming into a tree, catching on fire.

Troopers said there were a total of five people in the car; three did not make it out.

A relative of one of the victims said his cousin was just 18 years old.

In video captured by witnesses, bystanders are seen doing what they can to help, trying to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher, but, in the end, because of the heat there was nothing more they could do.

Addaberto Rodriguez and Zoila Alvarez were in their tow truck when they pulled up to the crash.

“Once I heard someone screaming there was someone in the car, I ran with the fire extinguisher,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he ran towards the flames, injuring himself, when he spotted another woman thrown from the wreckage.

“I tried to extinguish the fire to no avail, it was too much inflamed and engulfed,” he said. “Suddenly, we look to the left and there is a lady in the bushes.”

Medics took two other victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Rodriguez said he’s devastated he couldn’t do more to help.

“The most traumatizing thing is when I got up close to the car (as they were) calling for help, screaming in a low voice,” he said.

Local 10 News spoke to another pair of good Samaritans on Monday.

Augusto Vega described “unbearably hot” flames as he and Priscilla Haisley tried to rescue survivors.

At last check, the two surviving victims remained in critical condition.