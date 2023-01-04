Authorities investigating after body found on Alligator Alley

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities were investigating after a body was found on Alligator Alley in far western Broward County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lt. Indiana Miranda, an FHP spokesperson, said the body was found in the southbound lanes near mile marker 42, headed towards Fort Lauderdale, between the Miccosukee Reservation exit and the Broward County Rest Area.

She said troopers were sent to the scene around 7:12 a.m. and said deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are now investigating the case.

Miranda described the body as that of an “unidentified” white female and said while investigators have not determined an age range, officials believe she was an adult.

Officials haven’t said who discovered her body or whether they suspect foul play.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.