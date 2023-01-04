Deputy being investigated over possible rough arrest, accusations of punch with handcuffs

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating its own deputy due to body camera video showing an apparent rough arrest.

It apparently shows the deputy using handcuffs to punch a suspect who was already being detained.

The attorney representing the man arrested says this was a rough arrest that rises to the level of excessive force. Now the cases is under review.

It was July of last year when police were called out to a domestic dispute involving 20-year-old Ka’traughan Dones.

He is seen in body camera video combative with police.

Gordon Weekes, Public Defender in Broward County and Dones’ lawyer, says an officer punched his client using handcuffs and that should be considered excessive force.

“This was a very troubling incident where an officer used handcuffs in a brass knuckle fashion and punched someone in their head,” said Weekes.

Weekes says Dones was subdued at that point and under the officer’s control and this was not necessary.

Dones can be seen in his mugshot with a black eye after the arrest.

The police report does say: “In an attempt to have Dones comply, I struck him with a close fist to the left side of his face,” but never mentions handcuffs.

Weekes sent a letter to the State Attorney’s Office to investigate if this is, in fact, excessive force and determine if it should be considered criminal.

“Whether that crosses the line into criminality is for the State Attorney’s Office and the (Broward) Sheriff’s Office to determine, but it is egregious by the officer,” said Weekes.

The domestic charge Dones was facing has since been dropped but he is facing other charges related to this incident.