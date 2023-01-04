Police: Man jailed after Uber Eats driver carjacked in Opa-locka, vehicle set on fire

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – An Uber Eats driver who had just finished handing off an order found himself facing the barrel of a gun in Opa-locka last Friday. Now, police have arrested a man they say is partly responsible for robbing and carjacking him.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Adam Dziri, who lives in Miami’s Little River neighborhood, on Tuesday. He’s accused of acting as the getaway driver.

According to an arrest report, at around 4 p.m., the driver was making his way back to his car after dropping off an order in the 1200 block of Jann Avenue when he saw a man, later identified as 20-year-old Antmauri Smith, exiting a gray Dodge Charger.

Police said after the victim got into his car, he said Smith came up and pulled a gun on him, demanding his cash — and his car.

The report states the victim complied but was able to get a crucial piece of information: the Dodge’s license plate number.

Police later found the delivery driver’s vehicle near the intersection of Northwest 82nd Street and 25th Avenue in the West Little River neighborhood of northwest Miami-Dade. The car had been set on fire.

Police wrote that license plate information revealed the Charger had been involved in another armed carjacking back in Oct. 2020.

On Tuesday morning, police pulled over the vehicle and the two people in the video identified Dziri as a regular driver of the vehicle, the report states.

Less than two hours later, police said they went to Dziri’s apartment and detained him.

While he invoked his rights not to speak with police, the report states surveillance footage from his apartment building shows Dziri driving the vehicle roughly three hours prior to the carjacking.

The report doesn’t state whether officers apprehended Smith. He did not appear in Miami-Dade jail listings as of Wednesday afternoon.

Dziri, on the other hand, was behind bars. He was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on an armed carjacking charge Wednesday.

Police said both men have been arrested for carjacking before.