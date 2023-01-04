Police: Man shot during dispute in southwest Miami-Dade

Sky 10 over scene of shooting Jan. 4, 2023, in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning following a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred in the Venezia Lakes gated community in the area of Southwest 132nd Avenue and 136th Terrace.

According to Miami-Dade police, a dispute occurred between two men, at which time one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

The man who was shot was transported to a hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

It’s unclear at this time whether the shooter will face charges or whether detectives believe he was acting in self-defense.