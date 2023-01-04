Police: Man shot, faces burglary charge after going to ex-girlfriend’s Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man went to his ex-girlfriend’s home uninvited on New Year’s Day and left in an ambulance after getting shot in the shoulder, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Northwest 44th Street.

According to Miami-Dade police, a man and another woman who live at the home were there at the time and the woman told the suspect, Jacare Jaime Liverpool, 21, to leave after he entered the home without her permission.

Police said an argument ensued and Liverpool shoved the woman, causing her to fall to the floor, after she repeatedly told him to leave their home.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the other man then went to a bedroom, grabbed a gun and returned to the living room where he shot the suspect in the left shoulder.

Liverpool was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center to be treated.

The report did not state whether the ex-girlfriend was also home at the time, but detectives later interviewed all three people who live at the residence and determined that Liverpool did not have permission to be there.

Police said Liverpool and his ex had never lived together and do not have any children in common.

Once he is released from the hospital, Liverpool will be taken to jail and booked on a charge of burglary with assault or battery.