Suspect arrested in deadly Christmas Eve shooting at North Lauderdale Taco Bell

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County announced the arrest of a man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened minutes before Christmas.

It occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on Dec. 24 outside a Taco Bell restaurant located at 7120 W. McNabb Road in North Lauderdale.

According to deputies, 22-year-old Brandon Martin got into a verbal altercation with 25-year-old Diomonte Jean at the Taco Bell.

At some point, Martin pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking Jean and 34-year-old Renel Sinitra.

First responders arrived and rushed both Jean and Sinitra to Broward Health Medical Center, BSO said.

Sinitra was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Jean is expected to survive, according to authorities.

Detectives said Sinitra did not appear to have any connection to either Martin or Jean.

Martin, who was arrested the day after the shooting, is facing a first degree murder charge and an attempted second degree murder charge.

Authorities said Martin confessed to the shooting. He is being held at the Broward County Main Jail on an immigration hold.