Teenage boy dies after teen shot him in the head at Deerfield Beach park

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Detectives said the body of a 16-year-old boy who died after he was shot in the head was at the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Latasha Ferguson announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that her son, Rickey Ferguson Jr., a 10th-grade student and football player at Deerfield Beach High School, was dead.

“It’s ball in heaven, my sweet baby,” the grieving mother wrote in a statement, adding a heartbreak emoji.

A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after detectives accused him of shooting Rickey, at about 5 p.m., on Dec. 28, at the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex, at 445 SW Second St., according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Traman Hall, his football coach, said Rickey was a starting safety with a promising future.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

