BSO IDs woman found dead along Alligator Alley, criminal investigation underway

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office identified the woman whose body was found along Alligator Alley in the far western portion of the county the day prior.

Authorities located the body of Ivy Bedell along the southbound lanes near mile marker 42, headed towards Fort Lauderdale, between the Miccosukee Reservation exit and the Broward County Rest Area Wednesday morning.

“The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office has completed an autopsy and determined that there are no signs of foul play. The cause of death is pending toxicology results,” BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said. “BSO Homicide Unit detectives are continuing to conduct a criminal investigation surrounding the circumstances of where and why her body was left along the roadway.”

Officials haven’t said who initially discovered her body.