Cuban migrants released in Broward after few days in detention

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The hugs started early Thursday morning outside of The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s station in Dania Beach after Cuban migrants survived the treacherous sea in makeshift vessels and endured a few days in detention.

One said he had left Havana after Christmas and was detained for two days. Some had braved frightening 33-foot waves, and only six or seven out of a group of 18 in a vessel were able to row since the others were sea sick, Yasmany Ramirez and Yoel Fernandez told Telemundo in Spanish.

While most of the men who walked out free Thursday were hopeful after what they described as a humane detention, the ongoing increase in maritime migration has been challenging the Dania Beach station, which oversees Miami-Dade, Broward, Collier, and Lee counties, and the Marathon station, which oversees Monroe County.

The migrants received instructions to report to The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They can file requests with the U.S. Citizens and Immigrations Services to continue to process their cases. Sheriff Rick Ramsay recently warned there was a crisis in Monroe County.

Just this week, in Key Largo, more than 130 arrived from Haiti on Tuesday and more than 20 Cubans on Wednesday. The Coast Guard transported 337 migrants from The Dry Tortugas National Park in the Gulf of Mexico to Key West Thursday.

President Joe Biden announced U.S. authorities will be turning away unvetted asylum seekers from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Haiti, and establish a program to allow 30,000 monthly into the U.S. with prior approval

Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, the director of Homeland Security Task Force Southeast and commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District urged “the diaspora residing in southeast Florida to discourage family members in Cuba or Haiti from attempting the dangerous and very often deadly voyage across the Florida Straits.”

Meanwhile, in Broward County, the Hollywood Police Department reported the U.S. Border Patrol detained a new arrival Thursday at the Von D. Mizell State Park in Hollywood Beach. They didn’t know how the woman had made it there, but they suspected someone had dropped her off.

FEDS DATA

There was a sharp increase in U.S. Border Patrol nationwide encounters in the U.S. with migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela during the last two years, according to federal data. U.S.-Mexico border states California and Texas have recorded more encounters than Florida.

After there were 14,015 nationwide encounters with Cuban migrants in the fiscal year 2020, these increased to 39,303 in 2021, and 224,607 in 2022. Already this fiscal year, in October and November, there were 65,731, including 2,014 in Florida, 4,712 in California, 19,438 in Arizona, and 39,342 in Texas.



After there were 5,291 nationwide encounters with Haitian migrants in the fiscal year 2020, these increased to 48,727 in 2021, and 56,596 in 2022. Already this fiscal year, in October and November, there were 12,591, including 71 in Florida, 1,666 in California, and 10,461 in Texas.



After there were 3,164 nationwide encounters with Nicaraguan migrants in the fiscal year 2020, these increased to 50,722 in 2021, and 164,600 in 2022. Already this year, there were 55,279, including 37 in Florida, 2,435 in California, 3,830 in Arizona, and 48,880 in Texas.



After there were 4,520 nationwide encounters with Venezuelan migrants in the fiscal year 2020, these increased to 50,499 in 2021, and 189,520 in 2022. Already this year, there were 36,237, including 398 in California, 1,477 in Arizona, 4,218 in Florida, and 28,872 in Texas.



Torres contributed to this report from Miami.