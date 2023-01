MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning while sitting inside his parked vehicle.

The shooting was reported in the 400 block of Northwest 165th Street.

According to authorities, the victim was sitting inside his car when an unknown person approached him and shot him in the right thigh without cause.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel transported the victim to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

No other details were immediately released.