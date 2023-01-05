Motorcyclist killed in Davie crash, police say

Police investigating after crash kills motorcyclist in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of State Road 7.

According to police, the crash involved a motorcyclist and one vehicle.

The motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene by police.

Authorities said the driver of the second vehicle remained on the scene to speak with police.

Sky 10 flew over the crash scene where a heavy police presence was spotted.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the crash.

Police have not yet identified the victims involved in the wreck.

Anyone with information that may assist in the case is urged to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.