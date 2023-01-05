New Pembroke Pines Publix set to open across from existing store next week

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A new Publix Supermarket is set to open its doors in Pembroke Pines next week.

The store well known for its BOGOs, sent an email to customers announcing the opening of the location at 16024 Pines Blvd. on Jan. 12 at 7 a.m.

According to Publix, the new location will open its doors as a regular Publix store, not a Publix Greenwise location. It will be a new addition to the neighborhood, because the Paraiso Parc Publix at 15729 Pines Blvd. will remain open.

Publix told Local 10 News the new store is meant to alleviate congestion at its original location.

“As a whole, we look for opportunities to best serve our customers and, in some cases, alleviate congestion in stores, in addition to allowing for the best traffic patterns in a particular area, " said Robyn Hankerson-Printemps, Community Relations Manager, Publix Super Markets, Inc.

The demolition of a U.S. Postal Office Distribution Center along the intersection of Pines Blvd. and Dykes Road, gave way to the construction of a new shopping area, 16000 Pines Market. Several restaurants at the new location have already started welcoming patrons and a gym is under construction.

For more information about Publix locations in your area, click on this link.