Police investigate shooting in Miami Gardens, 1 person hospitalized

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities in Miami Gardens rushed to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday night.

According to police, a man was shot in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue near 175th Street at approximately 9:10 p.m.

The victim was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach and taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries,. police said.

Local 10 News’ cameras captured a heavy police presence blocking part of the road.

Authorities have not provided any information on a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.