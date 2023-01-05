South Florida man accused of posting sex videos of ex-girlfriend on social media

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday after North Miami Beach police say he posted videos on Instagram of one of his ex-girlfriends having sex with him.

According to his arrest report, the victim received a follow request on Instagram on Nov. 30 from a random account, which she declined to accept.

The victim noticed a short time later that her minor daughter also received a follow request from the same account.

Police said the victim opened the account’s page and discovered it contained 12 explicit pictures and videos of her, including videos of her having sex with her ex-boyfriend, Jose Abel Montanez, 34, of Opa-locka.

According to the arrest report, the victim told police that she never consented to the photos or videos being taken but said Montanez would have been the only person who could have taken them.

The page was reported to Instagram and was eventually taken down, but police said two relatives of the victim were sent the same pictures and videos of the victim on Dec. 1 from the same phone number.

According to police, the victim confirmed to detectives that they had once dated but said she had broken up with Montanez after he battered her while they were on vacation.

Montanez was taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of video voyeurism.

Police said he invoked his right not to speak with detectives.