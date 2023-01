MIRAMAR, Fla. – A crash involving a tractor trailer caused a traffic slowdown along the Florida Turnpike Thursday afternoon.

It happened on the ramp connecting the Turnpike extension (FL 821) to the Turnpike northbound, just north of Hard Rock Stadium.

Boxes containing what appeared to be body lotion and other beauty products could be seen spilled on the side of the road.

Traffic was backed up in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike extension as troopers worked to clear the mess.