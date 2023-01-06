BSO: Armed robbery suspect barricades himself inside Lauderdale Lakes home

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery suspect who barricaded himself inside a Lauderdale Lakes home Friday morning.

According to authorities, the armed robbery happened around 10 a.m. near the 3400 block of Northwest 30th Street.

Upon arrival, deputies met with a woman who said she was robbed in an apartment near the location.

Authorities said BSO deputies made multiple attempts to contact the suspect involved, however, the subject barricaded himself inside a home and the agency’s SWAT team was notified to respond.

BSO robbery detectives were also contacted and are at the scene working the incident. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.