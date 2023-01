FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside an SUV Friday morning.

The body was discovered in the 800 block of Northeast 14th Place.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as police were focusing their attention on a maroon-colored Ford Escape.

The victim appeared to be sitting in the driver’s seat.

No other details were immediately released by police.

