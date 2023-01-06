Late South Florida philanthropist provided pivotal funding for local research

MIAMI – On average an estimated 5,000 Americans will be diagnosed with Amyothrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS, every year.

While there is no cure for the disease that slowly destroys all bodily function, scientists continue to look for treatments

South Florida philanthropist Paul DiMare supported that effort against the condition which ultimately took his life.

DiMare was passionate about giving back to his community which included major contributions to The Miami Project To Cure Paralysis, starting at it’s inception.

“Little did we know that what we had supported, all their research, was one day going to be helping Paul,” said his wife Swanee DiMare.

Her husband was diagnosed with ALS in 2021 and lost his battled against the disease in late December 2022 but before his death he entered into a clinical trial at the Miami Project.

“This is s the first time in the world we are treating a patient with ALS, Lou Gehrig’s disease, with Schwann cells which are cells in our nervous system to support motor neurons which are the electrical cells that bring information from your brain to your hands and feet,” said Dr. Pascal Goldschmidt with UHealth.

While the effort did not save DiMare’s life, his focus was far reaching.

“And now Paul’s legacy will continue with the creation of the Paul DiMare Institute for Neuroscience for the incurable diseases such as ALS, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, brain and spinal cord injury and so many other neurological diseases and disorders. I look forward to working with Paul’s family to fulfill the vision that will change the lives of millions of people,” said Marc Buoniconti with The Miami Project To Cure Paralysis.

Services for Paul DiMare will be held Friday January 6th, 2023.