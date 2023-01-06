72º

Miami-Dade police shoot man suspected in fatal stabbing

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police shot and critically wounded a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in southwest Miami-Dade late Thursday night.

Detective Luis Sierra, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers responded to 12306 SW 200th Terrace, in the South Miami Heights area, just after 11 p.m.

Sierra said an officer shot the man following a “confrontation,” but didn’t provide additional details.

Crews from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Medics took the suspect to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer’s actions.

Police haven’t identified the officer who fired his weapon, the suspect, or the stabbing victim.

